Last July, the green light was given to the contract for the execution of the urban project to be carried out by the Madrid City Council to bury the M-30 at the height of Ventasin such a way that a new 200-meter platform will be located, with an area of ​​17,000 square meters, very close to the Las Ventas bullring.

This work, which will cost 87.8 million, will begin in spring 2025that is, in the second quarter of next year, with a duration of approximately two years, so the project will be completed starting in 2027.

Location and project

With this burial, in addition to being directly linked to the park of the Quinta de Fuente del Berroon the side of Salamanca neighborhoodand the green area and sports facilities located in the flank of Ciudad Linealwill also connect with the banks through eight paths and will have pedestrian, garden and residential areas in which more than 200 new trees will be planted, as stated in the press release of the Madrid City Council.

The new platform, 200 meters long, will be located about 300 meters south of the Ventas bridge, in the vicinity of the Ramón de Aguinaga walkway. This location has been determined to be the most suitable for several reasons. On the one hand, the demolition of the ramps that connect the M-30 with Alcalá Street is avoided, which would imply a great impact on mobility for many months, in addition to significant technical complexity. On the other hand, in the 300-meter section south of the bridge there are Metro facilities and a Canal de Isabel II depot that would make the connection of the platform unfeasible. To all this we must add that the selected section of the M-30 runs in a trench at a lower level than the city on both sides of the infrastructure, something that will facilitate the work.

The City Council has established a base tender budget of 87.8 million euros, which includes the redevelopment of some of the streets on both sides of the new platform for better integration and connection. On the side of Salamanca, the street will be remodeled Alejandro González, the Plaza de la América Españolathe playground at the end of the park Quinta de Fuente del Berro and Ramón de Aguinaga street.

On the Ciudad Lineal side, all the free spaces that exist between the housing blocks and the M-30 in the surroundings of Antonio Pirala streetwhere the interior of the park will be rearranged. Likewise, the existing sports spaces, currently very degraded, will be renovated, the squares that separate them will be reorganized and new children’s play and exercise areas for the elderly will be created. /