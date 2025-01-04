Madrid City Council increases the budget in Carabanchel by 5.3% in 2025 and allocates 9.45 million euros in territorialized investments. The bulk of these Accounts will be allocated for the construction of a new library, the redevelopment works of the Manolito Gafotas park and the comprehensive remodeling of the historic center of Carabanchel Bajo. The City Council’s Budget for this year also includes the construction of a pedestrian-cycling walkway over the Manzanares River to connect this district with Arganzuela.

If the 2024 Accounts contemplated rehabilitating the old town of Carabanchel Alto, this year it is the turn of Bajo. Six streets will become single-platform to facilitate pedestrian access and two others will maintain the sidewalks and roads at different levels, although they will also be renovated to improve pedestrian traffic. Parking spaces will also be increased to 154 (30 more than currently) and fifty trees will be planted in this area of ​​Puerta Bonita. In total, 1,580,000 euros for these works that They will extend until the end of 2025.

The construction of a new pedestrian walkway over the Manzanares River between Arganzuela and Carabanchel will begin to be a reality. There will be 250,000 euros in 2025 and the bulk in 2026 with 1,670,000 euros, divided between both districts to respond to a historic neighborhood demand. The new road will connect the Toledo and San Isidro bridges after finishing the park on the coverage of the M-30, a previous step for this walkway to unite the public spaces on both sides of the river. The residents of the San Isidro neighborhood will no longer have almost a kilometer without communication with the other bank of the Manzanares.

will also lift a new library on Avenida de Carabanchel, 53 with Avenida de la Peseta, thus responding to a neighborhood demand. 3,360 square meters distributed over four floors for which the City Council will allocate just over two million euros. The inhabitants of this area were left outside the area of ​​influence of the other libraries that the district has due to the growth of the PAU of Carabanchel. The municipal government estimates that the new equipment will be open to the public this summer.

For the PAU of Carabanchel it will invest 425,000 euros in green areas and another 500,000 will be for the trees around Carlos Daban Street. But the biggest investment in terms of trees will be in the Manolito Gafotas park. 1.4 million euros for the redevelopment works of this enclave located between Carabanchel Alto Avenue and the Barrio de la Fortuna road.

The City Council approved the project in May 2024 to, in addition to restoring the landscape with native plant species, reduce the visual and acoustic impact of the M-40. There will be three new routes for cyclists and pedestrians with forest and urban roads. Likewise, the pavements will be renewed and the accessibility of pedestrian routes will be improved, and there will be a new green area for the use of neighbors. In total, a space of more than 116,000 square meters and 2.7 kilometers in length.

This 2025 too The Avenida de Oporto square will be renovated and the Monseñor Óscar Romero senior center. In addition, the City Council will adapt the artificial grass and the changing rooms of the Piqueñas basic sports center, located at 64 Pinar de San José street.