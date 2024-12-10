Rosa Becerril is a pioneer in psychotechnology and founder of Psiconnea, a company dedicated to psychotechnology combining psychology, technology and AI, creating scientifically validated solutions for emotional well-being and mental health. She has been recognized as the Most Innovative Woman in Psychology 2023. Rosa has led projects in mental health, emergencies and technology, transforming traditional psychology into a preventive, proactive and empowering model, which addresses problems before they become crises.

Psiconnea presents itself as a pioneering company in the field of mental health. How did the idea come about?

Psiconnea was born from a deep concern and an urgent need: to change the approach to mental health. As a psychologist, I have seen too many people come to a consultation when they were already at their limit. There I understood that our way of approaching mental health had to evolve. We can’t keep waiting for people to hit rock bottom before helping them.

What is your value proposition and what differentiates you from other competing companies?

We differentiate ourselves because we not only respond to discomfort, but we address well-being as a constant need and a fundamental right. Our focus is on accompanying people at all stages of their emotional journey, offering close and accessible support on a daily basis and a professional response in critical moments. With Psiconnea, emotional well-being is a continuous, accessible and deeply human process.

What is psychotechnology?

Psychotechnology is the union of psychology, AI and advanced technology to create solutions that transform mental health and improve emotional well-being in an immediate, accessible and personalized way, both at a personal and work level.

Our approach goes beyond helping people overcome difficulties; It provides them with tools to be happier, more resilient and able to face life’s challenges with confidence and the backing of constant support. Psychotechnology is the bridge that connects emotional knowledge with technological innovation, allowing us to detect emotional problems before they manifest. Thanks to AI, we can accompany and personalize each experience to respond to the unique needs of each person at all times.

How does it contribute to the growth and sustainability of SMEs and large companies?

Psiconnea contributes to the growth and sustainability of companies because we understand that people are the heart of any organization. An emotionally healthy team is more resilient, motivated and productive. Our solutions allow companies to detect and prevent emotional problems from the beginning, promoting a healthier and more humane work environment. This not only reduces absenteeism and staff turnover, but also increases employee engagement and motivation. By taking care of their team, companies not only optimize their results, but also build a culture of well-being that strengthens each person and generates a positive impact that goes beyond the work environment. With Psiconnea, organizations not only respond to the challenges of the present, but invest in a sustainable future, where emotional well-being becomes a key driver for long-term success.

How do you see the future of technology applied to psychology and well-being, and what role do you aspire to play in this development?

I am excited about the future of technology and AI applied to psychology and well-being. I imagine a world where mental health care is as natural and everyday as physical care, and where technology becomes an ally to keep us emotionally healthy. At Psiconnea, we aspire to be a driving force for this change, providing solutions that allow anyone, wherever they are, to access preventive, effective and stigma-free emotional support. We want to make emotional well-being an accessible right for everyone, transforming access to mental health into something as human as it is close.