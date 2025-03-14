The Foreign Minister of DenmarkLars Lokke Rasmussen, has warned Friday that The annexation of Greenland that the president of USA, would imply a violation of international law. In addition, he has said to trust the role that the NATOof which both countries are members.

Trump took for granted before the secretary general of the Atlantic Alliance, Mark Rutte, which United States It will be done sooner or later with the control of the island. “You know, Mark, we need it for international security,” he said before a Routte who tried to leave to leave the debate about the island “out of the discussion.”

Rasmussen has yet claimed that has no “doubt” about the role of NATO And consider that no country can be done with the control of territories that belong to another ally because it would violate multiple international commitments, reports the Danish chain TV2.

Likewise, the Head of Danish diplomacy has indicated that there is “any indication” that Groenland wants to belong in some way to the United States, either after this week’s elections, in which a independence training.

For his part, Greenlandic Prime Minister Mute B. Egede, has announced on Facebook that will summon the leaders of other parties to try to raise a common “rejection” in the face of what it considers “respect of respect” of the US president. “Enough,” said the local leader, whose party was third in Tuesday’s elections, in which the Democrats party won.

Parties condemn Trump’s intentions

Later, all political parties in Greenland have unanimously condemned ” repeated statements On the annexation “of the territory by the Republican tycoon, as collected by the broadcasting company KNR.

“We consider this behavior towards friends and allies unacceptable in a defense alliance,” all the parties have indicated in a statement published by the parliamentary body, adding that they distance themselves from “the attempts of Create discord“

Trump already showed in his first mandate His interest in an island And, after his return in January to the White HouseGreenland has included within a series of strategic geographical objectives for the sake of national security. “We have many of our favorite players by walked by the coast and we have to be careful,” he said in his latest statements, in an veiled allusion to Russia and China.