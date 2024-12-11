The journey of Real Betis to Moldova to play against Petrocub the match of the fifth and penultimate day of the league phase of the Conference League It is special for two members of the green and white expedition, Fernandoassistant coach of Manuel Pellegrini, and Joaquinin his functions within the sports management headed by Manu Fajardo and also as institutional representation of the entity. Both former players were part of the template of players who played a knockout double match more than 22 years ago that Betis also played in Chisinaualthough that time he did it before the Zimbrucorresponding to the first round of the UEFA Cup (now Europa League).

It was when Chisinau, the capital, and Moldova, an Eastern European country that was a former Soviet republic since 1940, were placed on the Betic map. When Zimbru emerged as a rival for that tie in the draw, very few green and white fans knew anything both of the city and of territory that was part of the former USSR until its dissolution in 1991, as of the very unknown team trained by the Romanian Gabriel Stan. So it was at that moment when the Betis placed the pin on their particular map between Romania and Ukraine, thus indicating the new country and the new rival.

It was a Betis directed by Víctor Fernández in the first season of coach Maño’s first stage on the green and white bench, which played the UEFA Cup of the 02-03 season after at the end of the previous campaign, 01-02, Juande Ramos will classify the Betis brilliantly to compete in the continental competition. In the green and white squad, in addition to Joaquín and Fernando, there were players such as Denilson, Prats, Juanito, Rivas, Alfonso or Marcos Assunçaoamong others. In short, the base of those who were champions of the Copa del Rey in 2005 before Edu and Oliveira arrived.

The party of one way was disputed in Chisinau he September 19, 2002 at the Republic Stadium. Over there won the heliopolitan set by 0 to 2thanks to a bit of Alfonso and another of Dinu, at your own doorbefore the break was reached. In that match, Joaquín and Fernando were starters. Two weeks later, the October 3Benedict Villamarin was the scene of the crash lapwhich the green and white solved with a 2-1 on the scoreboard, thanks to the goals from Tais and Gastón Casas. It is in the Moldovan capital where Petrocub, which belongs to the city of Hincesti, 20 kilometers from Chisinau, plays its continental matches, given that its field has capacity for just over 2,670 fans, which is why UEFA forces them to travel to the capital to the renovated Zimbru Stadium.









Betis returns to the capital of Moldova more than 22 years later with the imperative need to beat Petrocub to confirm their classification for the next phase of the Conference League, after their irregular progress so far in the first four games, with one victory, one draw and two losses. Bringing the three points back from Chisinau will pave the green and white objective a little more, at least for the intermediate eliminatory prior to the round of 16 to be played in February.