Finishing exercising is an indescribable feeling. Yes, just like drinking water after having made considerable physical effort and having achieved your personal goals. Now well, What almost no one knows is that eating is almost as important.

And exercise has taken away a large percentage – not to say 75% – of your reservations of energy. “In order to improve your performance, what you eat after a hard training session is so importantif not more, than what you have eaten before,” he pointed out Angie Aschespecialist in Dietetics and Sports Sciences in ‘WeLife‘.

Particularities

Even if you are not hungry at all, the reality is that exercising has two direct effects about your appetite. First of all, reduces the levels of the hormone responsible for promoting itghrelin. Secondly, it increases the levels of the hormone responsible for delete it and make us feel full.

Apparently, the reason why you don’t feel like eating is lactic acid or lactate.the waste product resulting of the breakdown of glucose by the body to generate energy in conditions in which oxygen is not too abundant.

More details

For example, when you have exceeded your limits with an exercise. FatigueIt is usually accompanied by a lack of appetite. Now, it is true that influences enough whether you have eaten food or not before starting out, according to a study by the Udulag University in Bursa.

Given this panorama, It is worth noting that you must replenish your energy reserves. That is, fill them with fuel that facilitate the growth and recovery of your muscles. So, when you practice intense exerciseyour body will end up pulling on the glucose stored in the form of glycogen.

And if it runs out, you will have nowhere to go for your next training session.. So, eating after exercising is more decisive than many people believe on social networks. At a minimum, your body needs 25 grams of protein for the goals mentioned above.