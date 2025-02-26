Everything is ready for a new day of the Copa del Rey. Real Sociedad and real Madrid The faces will be seen on Wednesday, February 26 in the first leg of the semifinals of the Copera competition. He Reale Arena de San Sebastián It will house the first of these two games in which one of the finalists will be decided that the title of champion in the Cartuja of Seville will be played, while the return will be played at Santiago Bernabéu.

The two Spanish teams reach the duel in a large state of form. Whites arrive with renewed forces To the meeting cupo after defeating Manchester City in the Champions Playoffs and beat Girona on the last day of LaLiga. For its part, the Basque team seeks They have won the last fourto sneak in the final of April 26.

Everything indicates that, as in previous parties of the Copera competition, Lunin He will occupy the white goal again. No more rotations are ruled out in the Eleven of Ancelotti, which already has an eye on Saturday’s meeting against Betis and, above all, the European Champions League tie against Atlético de Madrid. Those who could stay are Fede Valverdeto which the Italian coach values ​​rest, and Kylian Mbappéhero of the last tie in the Champions League, to which they extracted a tooth a few days ago.

Those of Imanol sheriffon the other hand, they have also had some sensitive casualties in their eleven holder. The recent injury of SUCICwho left for the last game in the Europa League, and that of the Moroccan power station Nayef Aguerdwho retired injured on Sunday, could mark the meeting, although for the moment both are among those summoned for the game. Who will not be against Madrid will be the Russian Arsen Zakharyanthat suffers a muscle injury in the right femoral rectum.









Real Madrid probable alignment in the Copa del Rey semifinal match today

Probable Real Madrid alignment: Lunin; Lucas Vázquez, Asencio, Rüdiger, Fran García; Tchouaméni, Dani Ceballos, Jude Bellingham; Vinicius Jr, Endrick and Rodrygo.

Probable alignment of the Royal Society in the Copa del Rey semifinal match today

Real Sociedad: Álex Remiro; Jon Aramburu, Zubeldia, Nayef Aguerd, Aihen Muñoz; Martín Zubimendi, Brais Méndez, Turrientes; Take Kubo, Oyarzabal and Barrenetxea.

Schedule and where to see on television and online the match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid de Copa del Rey

The first leg of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey, which will face Real Sociedad and Real Madrid this Wednesday at the Reale Arena, is scheduled for the 21.30 hours. The cupo match can be seen live on television through The 1 of TVE and the application of RTVE Play and also in Movistar+.

Fans can also follow the minute by minute of the meeting of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey through ABC.es, where the best chronicle will be available at the end of the match and also all the news of the Copera competition.