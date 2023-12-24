DThe rough nights are between December 25th and January 6th. The first Raunacht begins on December 25th at midnight, the last Raunacht ends on January 5th at midnight.

The meaning of the Raunächte is diverse. It was previously believed that animals could speak at this time. Frankincense was supposed to help against these evil spirits, which is why houses and stables were smoked out. Holy water was also used. Over time, Christian and pagan customs mixed. And the date also varies.

If you refer to Germanic gods, the Raunächte begin with the winter solstice, i.e. the night of December 21st to 22nd. If you think about the Christian tradition, the Raunächte are between Christmas Eve and Epiphany.

Today, Raunächte are back in fashion, as religious historian Claudia Jetter from the Evangelical Central Office for World View Questions in Berlin observes. Many people are no longer willing to regularly get involved in religious or spiritual communities. “But there is a high willingness to turn to spiritual practices for a while at certain events. A date like this fits in well,” says Jetter.

End the old year, start the new year – many symbolically rely on cleansing with incense. Each Raunacht represents a month of the year. The first night, December 25th, for January, December 26th. for February, and January 5th for December.

According to religious historian Jetter, reading cards to look into the future is classically esoteric. Online courses promise to be free of esotericism and a space to pause and reorientate yourself for the year ahead. There is also a general need for rituals.







Not doing laundry “between years”?

The term “between the years” is also common: This term probably comes from the fact that, depending on the area and time, New Year was sometimes celebrated on December 25th, January 1st or January 6th.

Superstitious people think that you shouldn't do laundry “between years.” Why? The problem is less with washing than with hanging on the line. Demons can easily get caught in hanging laundry.