The founder, boss and majority partner of the Ineos business group, the British Jim Ratcliffe, closed an agreement to acquire 25 percent of the ownership of Manchester United, the emblematic English football club announced this Sunday.

The agreement provides for Ineos to have “management responsibility” for matters related to football, although the sale of 25 percent to Ratcliffe (71 years old) means that the American Glazer family, at the head of United since 2005, will continue to have control of property.

The Ineos boss, already involved in football as the owner of the French club Nice and Lausanne in Switzerland, spent 1.25 billion pounds [unos 1.585 millones de dólares] to enter the capital of Manchester United, the press asserted.

Manchester United reaches agreement for Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Chairman of INEOS, to acquire up to a 25% shareholding in the Company.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 24, 2023

Ratcliffe had recently declared his hope that Manchester United, which is going through a delicate sporting moment, “recovers the place that belongs to it.”



The club is currently eighth in the Premier League, 12 points behind leaders Arsenal, after the 2-0 defeat at West Ham on Saturday. It was an eighth setback in 18 rounds of the English championship.

In the Champions League, Manchester United was eliminated in the group stage as bottom of its bracket, which does not even allow it to be re-elected to play in the Europa League.

Ratcliffe could not stay in control of Manchester United

The agreement to acquire 25 percent was not the epilogue that Jim Ratcliffe dreamed of when he began negotiating the purchase, since he intended a complete acquisition.

Nor does it seem like the most exciting solution for an important sector of the fans, very critical of the American owners, whose management has caused the club to play a secondary role in England and Europe in the last decade.

'Red Devils' fans have repeatedly reproached the Glazers for taking on a lot of debt when they acquired the club and then not making the necessary investments for the European champions in 1968, 1999 and 2008 to remain competitive. In the English league, their last title dates back to 2013.

The Ineos group also supports the Mercedes Formula 1 team and since July 2020

With AFP