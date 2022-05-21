A few days ago, the technical director of the Mexican team, Gerardo Martino He announced the footballers he has to face the three friendly duels of the FIFA Date in May and June.
With their classification ready for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, the coaching staff has an extensive list of matches in which they may or may not have elements eligible for the World Cup. So in the next few days the preparation for the international fair will begin with multiple friendlies in which he hopes to obtain the best possible results.
For the following weeks, the Argentine coach gave a call with some news, in order to have the opportunity to observe new faces. One of them will be Marcelo Floreswho recently announced that he will definitely represent the Tricolor.
The next matches of the Aztec team will be in the American Union against Nigerian, Uruguayan Y Ecuador on the FIFA Date in May and June, while for the Concacaf Nations League, they will face Surinam Y Jamaica in Mexican territory.
The preparation matches
Saturday May 28, 2022
Thursday June 2, 2022
Sunday June 5, 2022
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Concacaf Nations League matches
Saturday June 11, 2022
Tuesday June 14, 2022
