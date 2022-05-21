The soap opera of the season ends, and with one last script twist. After a year in which the signing of Kylian Mbappé for Real Madrid seemed to be assured, the Frenchman will finally stay at Paris Saint-Germain after renewing until 2025. Mbappé has prioritized the money from the renewal to the “club of his dreams “. The striker is not the first to refuse to go to Madrid, there are already several players who decide to go to another club, but it should be noted that he has already said no twice. These are some of the players who have rejected Real Madrid:
One of Spain’s greatest talents, often overlooked due to the success of Xavi and Iniesta, was about to turn his career around in 1998, when Real Madrid sought out his services. Silva was 12 years old at the time, and the merengue club showed interest in him more than once, as Silva later claimed, but finally rejected his proposals and went to Valencia, where he began his career.
The Frenchman, a retired midfielder, was about to sign for Real Madrid in 2000, after the European Championship. The player affirms that Juventus and Real Madrid were interested in acquiring his services, but that he finally decided to go to Arsenal.
Ayala was about to leave for Real Madrid in 2003, when he was playing for Valencia. The Argentine was in negotiations with the white club, but he assures that these were broken because they were very hard. In Valencia there have always been considerations when it comes to doing business with Madrid, and finally Ayala stayed with the Ché team until 2007.
The ex-Argentine player could have signed for Real Madrid in 2011, since the club was interested in the striker, but at that time he was playing for Atlético de Madrid and both the club and the player decided to respect the “friendly” pact of capital teams. He eventually left for Manchester City, where he made history and is now the club’s top scorer.
The story of Neymar and his signing for Real Madrid is like that of an impossible love. The club had three opportunities to sign the Brazilian, but it seems that the opportunity has slipped away. The time he has been closest was in 2013, when Neymar left Santos and was willing to sign for Madrid. Being in Madrid to pass the medical examination and sign the signing, Neymar’s entourage and Real Madrid undid the agreement and the young Brazilian left for Barcelona.
The Uruguayan stood out with Liverpool, winning the golden boot and coming close to winning the Premier League. In 2014, Suárez left England and almost ended up at Real Madrid, but in the end the transfer did not go ahead and the striker ended up at Barcelona.
The Portuguese was in Madrid’s sights in 2016 to replace James Rodríguez, in case he left in the summer, but finally he went to FC Barcelona. André Gomes was going to sign for Real Madrid, but since James decided to stay, there was simply no room for him and the Portuguese decided to change his destination.
Mbappé will stay at PSG after one of the most mediatic operations in the history of football. The striker has opted for the French club for the second time in 5 years, the first being when he left Monaco, and the second in this market. Kylian has decided to miss the Real Madrid train, one that only happens once (or twice in this case) in a lifetime, and playing for the club of his dreams seems like it wasn’t that important.
