Black Myth: Wukong is one of the most anticipated games of this month and, in general, of 2024. With the release set for August 20th, it is reasonable to expect the arrival of the international press reviews that highlight the positive and negative aspects of Game Science’s action adventure. But when exactly will they be released? A potential date has been revealed by Tom Henderson, a journalist and well-known insider within the industry.

As we can see in the post below, according to Henderson the review copy codes have already been distributed, with the review embargo expiring at August 16th. According to the response to PlayStation Game Size and Hazzardo gaming’s post, The codes sent are for PC only. If true, it means we won’t be able to read any impressions of the PS5 version before the game’s release.