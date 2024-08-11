Black Myth: Wukong is one of the most anticipated games of this month and, in general, of 2024. With the release set for August 20th, it is reasonable to expect the arrival of the international press reviews that highlight the positive and negative aspects of Game Science’s action adventure. But when exactly will they be released? A potential date has been revealed by Tom Henderson, a journalist and well-known insider within the industry.
As we can see in the post below, according to Henderson the review copy codes have already been distributed, with the review embargo expiring at August 16th. According to the response to PlayStation Game Size and Hazzardo gaming’s post, The codes sent are for PC only. If true, it means we won’t be able to read any impressions of the PS5 version before the game’s release.
Gold Game and Final Trailer: Everything Ready for the Store Debut
As mentioned in the opening, Black Myth: Wukong will be available from August 20th for PC and PS5with the Xbox Series X|S version coming at a later date. For those unfamiliar, it’s a third-person action RPG inspired by the novel Journey to the West in which, in the shoes of Sun Wukong, the “Predestined One”, we will have to venture into settings full of charm but also dangers. The protagonist is a skilled warrior who can use the extendable Mari staff to perform various combat techniques, exploit magic, abilities and a varied repertoire of weapons that we will obtain during the adventure.
A few days ago the game went gold, a sign that it will not be postponed unless there are truly catastrophic events, with Game Science also publishing a crackling final trailer, which shows the protagonist’s many transformations, which guarantee different offensive abilities, increasing the variety of gameplay.
