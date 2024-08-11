A fatal error led to the death of an 86-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, the tragic crash occurred in the Brescia area in the early evening of Saturday 10 August

A terrible accident road accident took the lives of two people in the early evening of Saturday, August 10, in the province of Brescia. A twenty-eight-year-old and an eighty-six-year-old lost their lives. The affected stretch of road remained closed to traffic for a couple of hours, causing a lot of traffic disruption.

The site of the accident on the Corda Molle

Shortly before 7pm on Saturday August 10th on the motorway junction between Ospitaletto and Montichiari, a road known as Soft Ropea terrible accident occurred which led to the death of two people. The two victims are an elderly man of 86 years olddead on the spot, and a young man of 28 years olddied shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Terrible accident in Brescia: an 86-year-old man and a 28-year-old youth lose their lives

The dynamics of the accident

The crash between the two vehicles, two Audi A3occurred after the junction of Borgosatollo in the direction Castenedolo. According to an initial reconstruction, the vehicle driven by the eighty-six year old entered the Borgosatollo junction in the wrong direction. The elderly man, Bruno Agnaridid not realize the terrible mistake and continued driving until he crossed paths with the Audi A3 driven by Peter Meini. The twenty-eight-year-old tried in every way to avoid Bruno’s car that was going the wrong way but to no avail. Despite the sudden braking, the marks of which can be seen on the asphalt, the head-on collision was inevitable. Bruno Agnari 86 years old and resident of Ghedi died instantly while, Peter Meini 28 year old from Bagnolo Mella died in hospital a few hours after being admitted to theCivil Hospital of Brescia.

Elderly man enters the wrong way on the ring road and causes a head-on collision: two victims

The operations of the Firefighters to extract the two victims from the vehicles that were reduced to a pile of sheet metal. The roadway was closed to traffic for a couple of hours, causing several inconveniences. In addition to the firefighters, both the paramedics and the 118 that the agents of the Police for all the necessary investigations.