One of the biggest attractions of the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription is the possibility of enjoying some classic PS1 titles, PS2, PS3 and PSP on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 through emulation. However, the library available at the moment is not as large as many would like. Fortunately, This could change in the future, since a company that specializes in emulation is already working with PlayStation.

Through its official LinkedIn profile, Implicit Conversions, a company formed by former Ubisoft and PlayStation developers, has revealed that is already working on a way to bring PlayStation 2 games to PlayStation Plus Premium through emulation. While the message has been edited to mention more work this company has been involved in, it still mentions its relationship with Sony.

Although at the moment there is no concrete information, this means that classics like the original God of War, Sly Cooper, Jack and Daxterand other titles that marked the PlayStation 2 generation, They would be nowhere near being available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Along with this, it is very likely that the emulation will be of higher quality compared to what we have seen since the launch of the Premium subscription.

Let us remember that Sony, unlike Nintendo and Microsoft, prefers to make remakes and remasters of classic games, rather than offering these titles to the public through a subscription service. Let's remember that rumors suggest that the original God of War trilogy could have remasters for the PS5.

Thus, Implicit Conversions' work could be focused mainly on third-party titles, such as Okami either Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 4. We can only wait to see what PlayStation's plans will be for its subscription service. On related topics, you can learn more about the God of War remasters here. Likewise, these are the games for PS Plus in March.

Editor's Note:

Emulation is important, and bringing classic games into users' hands through these subscription services is something all companies need to do. It's a shame that Sony doesn't give this much importance, but I hope that in the future this perspective will change, especially with Jim Ryan out of the company.

Via: PlayStation Lifestyle