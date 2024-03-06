The young English talent Jude Bellingham He has been suspended for two games after seeing the red card in the match against Valencia. The controversy broke out when, at the same time that Real Madrid scored the winning goal, referee Gil Manzano signaled the end of the match, thus annulling the goal scored by the English player. This situation has generated a strong stir and the referee has been punished with two games without refereeing.
At the center of the controversy is Bellingham's action after the final whistle of the match. The player, who had scored the goal with a header, addressed Gil Manzano with derogatory words: “It's af*** goal.” This attitude of contempt and inconsideration towards the referee has been the reason for the sanction imposed on the player..
In football, emotions run high, and players' passionate reactions are often reflected in moments of tension. However, the lack of respect towards referees and sports authorities is something that cannot be tolerated, and the Bellingham sanction is a clear example of this.
The English player, known for his talent on the field, has received criticism for his reckless behavior. While it is understandable that players may feel frustrated in certain situations, insulting or belittling referees is a lack of professionalism that cannot be overlooked.
What games will Bellingham miss due to his suspension?
With this sanction, Bellingham will miss two important matches for Real Madrid: against Celta and Osasuna. His absence from the field could be a significant loss for the team, especially considering his contribution to the winning goal against Valencia.
Bellingham's return to the white team is scheduled for March 31, when Real Madrid faces Athletic Club in La Liga. It will be an opportunity for the player to demonstrate his commitment to the team and his ability to learn from his mistakes.
