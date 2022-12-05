The Game Awards 2022 is not only an awards ceremony but also the most important presentation at the end of the year related to video games, so it doesn’t hurt to know when and what time it starts.

This 2022 edition will be broadcast on Thursday, December 8. That will be with the pre-show starting at 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT, so it is necessary to adjust for the corresponding time zone.

In the case of central Mexico, it would be from 6:30 pm, since there is one hour less with respect to Eastern Time (ET) and two more with Pacific Time (PT).

The ceremony takes place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Since this initiative began, it has always been there.

In addition to the awards and announcements, viewers can expect music concerts related to video games and other types of dynamics.

Font: The Game Awards.

Is it possible to attend this event in person? Yes it is possible but tickets to attend this presentation are limited and must be purchased directly at the Microsoft Theater box office.

It is usually from November 1 that they begin to be available each year. Obviously, those who live in the United States have an advantage in purchasing tickets, although only because of proximity and facilities.

Reminder: If you haven’t voted already (or want to change your votes), you can still vote in all categories through this Wednesday at 6pm PT.https://t.co/ExP93r9Pcq — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 4, 2022

Where can The Game Awards be viewed from?

There are three main ways to watch The Game Awards live and it is through the respective channels of Youtube, twitch Y Facebook Live. In the case of the former, transmission at 4K resolution is available.

An option available on the three platforms mentioned above is co-streaming or co-transmission. It’s something that content creators can take advantage of. Another way to follow the event is through Twitter.

However, in the case of said social network, there is no live broadcast but updates through messages, which are constant.

In recent times, the organizers have added other ways of sharing content, such as TikTok and Instagram.

It doesn’t hurt to visit the website oficial to find out what other ways exist to enjoy this great presentation that closes the year.

