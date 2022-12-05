The Deportivo Independiente Medellin (DIM) and the Sports Pereira They met this Sunday in the first game of the Colombian league final from which none emerged victorious after a 1-1 draw on the scoreboard that lengthened the dispute without tipping the balance for either of the two clubs.

The DIM went out onto the field of the stadium Atanasio Girardot this Sunday looking to get an advantage that will bring him closer to his seventh title in the Colombian league.

(Wojciech Szczesny: the drama that the goalkeeper lived with his daughter in Qatar, video)

(Lionel Messi: Australia players queue for photo, video)

But Deportivo Pereira brought out its best football, showing that its place in the final is justified without giving in to its rival in its historic mission: to win its first title after having reached its first championship final in 78 years of history.

The DIM reached the final of the tournament after making a memorable comeback in Group B of the home runs, in which it was emerging as a finalist Golden Eagles.

However, the team led by David Gonzalez he got 7 points in the last three games, which allowed him to reach 11 points, one more than Águilas Doradas.

In the first part of the game, in the 38th minute, excitement took over the stadium with the first and only goal for the Paisa team that made a crowd that seemed closer to being a winner tremble and vibrate.



Diber Changing he scored the goal helped by González’s best team that catapulted them to the final. the midfielder Andres Ricaurte he intercepted an exit from Pereira and enabled Cambindo, who held on between three rivals and sent the ball into the back of the net.

But the joy of paisa did not last long, since in minute 42 Leonardo Fabio Castrothe tournament’s top scorer, was in charge of equalizing the score with the last goal of the match.

The striker took advantage of a pass from Léider Berrío, who overflowed on the right, and when he received it, he took a left-footed shot after getting rid of an opponent to overcome the resistance of goalkeeper Andrés Mosquera.

tremendous brawl

In the second part of the game none of the finalists was lucky in the goal, although opportunities were not lacking. Under the leadership of Alejandro Restrepo, Pereira managed to qualify in the “group of death” by beating Millonarios, Independent Santa Fe and Junior of Barranquilla, they could not cope with a very organized and lethal team.

The winner of the grand final of the Colombian league will be decided on Wednesday at the stadium Hernan Ramirez Villegas from Pereira.

In the western stand of the stadium, Medellín fans staged a strong confrontation.

The video reveals how the events were, which heated up the spirits during the commitment.

(Terror in the gym: look at the brawl that broke out between the users, video) (Unusual: she invites her boyfriend to the World Cup to propose to her, video)

EFE