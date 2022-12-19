Although the pension seems a long way off for those who are not yet retired or close to the required legal age, this benefit of indefinite duration implies being farsighted. In addition to accumulating the necessary contribution period, some decide to hire a pension plan that allows them to have money saved when they retire. This investment must be declared to the Treasury and its procedure will change in 2023.

The main objective of having a pension plan is to have extra money, in addition to the amount of the pension, after you retire, and it requires making periodic or specific contributions during the previous years. And one of the advantages of allocating money to the pension plan is tax savings. The amounts contributed are deducted from Personal Income Tax (IRPF), which means that you later pay less tax when you file your income tax return. Therefore, these investments must be declared to the Treasury. A procedure that for 2023 presents changes.

Changes in the procedure



The Ministry of Finance has approved a new order that includes the modifications regarding the pension plan and the fiscal obligation before the Tax Agency. In 2023, to declare a pension plan, it must be done through the new model 345, a document to justify the contributions that citizens make to pension plans, pension funds and alternative systems, social security mutuals, insured pension plans, individual systematic savings plans, corporate social security plans and dependency insurance.

Another novelty is that the new 345 model will be exclusively in electronic format and can only be presented online. To carry out this procedure you can access with the electronic certificate or through the [email protected] Pin system. A password will be sent to the [email protected] Pin application, or via SMS if you have registered your phone number after including your National Identity Document and the date of validity. The deadline for submission will be between January 1 and 31 of each year, in relation to the information and operations that correspond to the previous year.