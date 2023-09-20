Although they maintained the hope that in the second day of the shrimp ban being lifted the results would be more favorable to them, the reality is that the fishermen They returned with low spirits after on average they took only 60 kilos per panga, which is not even profitable for them to be able to afford the investment they make in gasoline to be able to go fishing.

The worst thing about the case is that they do not have good news from the government either and the hopes that they will receive the support they previously had are also collapsing, because not even seeing the situation they have gone through in recent years, they have not been taken into account. ; and it must be remembered that on repeated occasions they were asking to be allowed to work as in Sonora in order to ‘compose the ship’, but the request was denied and the catches are not encouraging.