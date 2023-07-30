New thunderstorms in the North until 5 August, in the second half of the week a clear decrease in temperatures

Riccardo Cristilli

THE violent thunderstorms they do not give a break in the North and in Lombardy, Veneto and Alto-Adige the damages of the violent rains of the last few hours are being counted. Meanwhile the Center-South is experiencing a new heat wave African which will bring temperatures to touch 39° but without touching the peaks of the past few weeks.

damage in South Tyrol — In the night between Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 the firefighters were called to carry out various interventions in Alto-Adige in particular in Val Pusteria due to violent storms accompanied by strong gusts of wind. In the area of ​​Casies and Valdaora the torrents swollen by the water have destroyed some wooden bridges, the hamlet of Sorafurcia has thus remained isolated. A landslide hit four cars parked in the Dolomites at Passo Gardena. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in all cases. See also Italian: "I can't explain this race, whoever accompanies Vlahovic has to do more"

problems in Verona and Varese — Even the city of Verona and its province it was hit by the violent storms of the last few hours with several trees downed and roofs uncovered. The governor Luca Zaia announced that the state of emergency will be extended to the areas hit by the heavy rains of the last few hours. “The findings of the damages will be included in the reports sent to Rome”, said Zaia. The area of ​​the province of Varese and the Saronno area they were hit by heavy rains and strong gusts of wind with a whirlwind that caused several damages causing the fall of some trees in Saronno.

the weather forecast — After the damage of the last few hours of the day Sunday 30 July, there should be a break with the heat, typical of the period, which will be present throughout the peninsula. Monday 31st July temperatures will rise but without exceeding 40°, the highest data will be recorded in the Syracuse area with maximum values ​​close to 39°, in the rest of Italy from the Po Valley to the Tyrrhenian and Adriatic coastal areas the maximums should remain just above 30°. As they report both 3BMeteo That ilMeteo.it Thursday 3 and Friday 4 August a drop in temperatures should arrive with a new wave of rain in the North. In the Alps and partly in Friuli, the rains could already be there on Tuesday 1, the result of a depression that arrives from Scandinavia and is destined to descend towards Italy. Thursday 3 August over Lombardy and Triveneto there will be even strong thunderstorms, in parallel in the South the peak heat of the week will be reached. From the August 4th the forecasts speak of rains in the North with heavy thunderstorms that Saturday 5 could also reach the central-southern regions. Temperatures are dropping to even below the average for the period next weekend. See also The Real Madrid players who are called up with their national teams: white representation in 8 countries

reduced ice in Antarctica — To confirm how devastating climate change is for the planet, the CNN reported that Antarctic sea ice fell to its lowest on record at this time of year. In mid-July it was 2.6 million square kilometers below the figure recorded on average in the same period between 1981 and 2010, making a comparison it is as if it had lost an area almost the size of Argentina.