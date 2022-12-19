“I will not stop”, the words of his partner Francesca Della Valle, after the news of the death of the well-known actor Lando Buzzanca

“I won’t stop, the truth will come out”with these words the companion of Lando Buzzanca comment on the sad news that arrived yesterday. The actor passed away forever, at the age of 87, while hospitalized in the Hospice of the Gemelli Medical Center-GMC.

“What I had predicted and declared came true, no one intervened”. Francesca Della Valle has several times denouncedthrough social media, what was happening to his partner.

After a fall, Lando Buzzanca was taken to a RSA for 11 months. He was later hospitalized in the Agostino Gemelli polyclinic, where according to the complaint of his doctor and his partner, they allegedly treated for malnutrition and bedsores.

Francesca, in the last year, has repeatedly stated that no one has allowed her to see Lando Buzzanca, blaming the law 6/04. Since December 1, he had been transferred to a hospice and yesterday, the very sad news of his arrived departurewhich rocked the entertainment world.

Anyone who says they protect Lando should look in the mirror because, thanks to the application of the 6/04 law, they would see the torturer who is condemning him to death. Free him before it’s too late.

The words of Lando Buzzanca’s trusted doctor

Also Fulvio Tomasellithe actor’s trusted doctor, had denounced the conditions of his patient, defining him by now a shadow of itselfexhausted and curled up in his bed.

After the declarations of both, he had intervened Maximilian Buzzanca, son of the actor. The man had threatened complaints and talked about loss of lucidity and senile dementia.

Francesca Della Valle continues to fight for what she calls the truth and to tell on social media what would have happened to her partner, she owes it to him, as she always repeats and she owes it to all the victims of that law.