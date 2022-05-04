From mid-May, a new regulation has come into force in Austria that, among other things, severely punishes wheelies, with fines starting from 300 euros and possible confiscation of the vehicle.

Those who want to go on holiday to Austria this summer have been warned: an addition to the Austrian Motor Vehicles Act stipulates, among other things, that ‘non-situational use of the motorcycle where there is not always contact between the two wheels and the road surface’ is punishable. In other words, anything beyond a short powerwheelie (or simply braking your rear end in blind panic) is considered a violation of the law. Yes, so this, for example.

Also punished: accelerating or braking with ‘excessive slipping of one or more wheels for an extended period of time, drifting or turning the vehicle on its own axis when stationary’. No more donuts for Austrian biker couples when they leave town hall, that much is clear.

The minimum fine is 300 euros. If it is suspected that the driver ‘may repeat his actions’, the police may immediately confiscate the vehicle (and driving license + papers, etc.) for a maximum period of 72 hours. The maximum fine is 10,000 euros. If you are caught in addition to wheelies, such as crossing a white line, speeding or dangerous overtaking movements, you can wave your driver’s license goodbye for several months.