On the sidelines of the Jerez de la Frontera tests came the news of the intention of the Suzuki from close the MotoGP team at the end of the season, the most classic of lightning bolts from the blue. In fact, the Japanese manufacturer had won the drivers’ title with Joan Mir in 2020 and is currently at the top of the team classification of the premier class, plus the renewal negotiations started with the Spanish champion and the recent arrival as head of the team of Livio Suppo. , all presaged less than a sudden farewell to the category. While waiting for the official announcement, which is slow to arrive, Dorna made itself heard, thundering in a statement that giving up one of the places on the grid is not a decision that can be taken unilaterally by the Japanese. Furthermore, the timing will not have escaped the most attentive Suzuki’s involvement in an investigation into diesel emissions emerged in recent days and carried out between Germany, Italy and Hungary. The accusation is alleged to be that of fraud, involving more than 22,000 vehicles registered with exhaust gas manipulation devices.

To link the two events were the Germans of Speedweeksigned by Gunther Wiesinger: “Given the proximity of the two events, the question can be asked: Has the Suzuki board of directors buried the MotoGP project in a ‘coup d’état’, to save money and to be able to pay more easily the multimillion-dollar fines foreseen for that fraud in the automotive sector?“. From what emerges the president of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Hiroshi Tsuda, would have been determined to continue with MotoGP, but was stopped by the board of directors. The farewell would save Suzuki something like 30 million.