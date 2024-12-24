WhatsAppthe most used instant messaging application in Spain, continues to be updated on different mobile devices. Many of the new features or functions, also security, are incompatible with older mobile phones, although it allows the use of operating systems of both Android as iOS almost obsolete.

In this case, WhatsApp has already begun to notify Android users with operating systems of a certain age that They will not be able to continue using the application if they do not update to a newer one before January 1, 2025.

What Android phones stop working on WhatsApp?

If we focus on the devices that have the Android operating system, from the middle HDBlog.it They have listed those who will not be able to continue using the messaging application with the green icon. Specifically, those that are still running Android KitKat. Some of these models are from well-known brands such as Samsung, Motorola, HTC, Sony or LG.

Samsung Galaxy S3

Samsung Galaxy Note 2

Samsung Galaxy Ace 3

Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini

Motorola moto G (first generation)

Motorola Razr HD

Motorola moto E 2014

HTC One X

HTC One X+

HTC Desire 500

HTC Desire 601

LG Optimus G

LG Nexus 4

LG G2 Mini

LG L90

Sony Xperia Z

Sony Xperia SP

Sony Xperia T

Sony Xperia V

If you have one of these terminals, which are more than 10 years old, every time you enter the application WhatsAppthis will warn you that support will end soon and so you should update before January. So we recommend that you do a backup your chats and, within the financial possibilities of each one, you change to a device compatible with the messaging app Goal.





