The scammers They have their sights set on drivers, and more and more scammers are out there. roads of Spain trying to catch some unsuspecting user so that they fall into their traps. In addition, they use new methods with which to ‘hunt’ their victims, although sometimes they also carry out tactics that have worked very well for them in the past, as is the case of what is known as ‘fake mechanic’.

This scam has already been very present on the roads, especially from the autonomous community of Catalonia, and now it has returned with greater force, as the Mossos d’Esquadra warn. Therefore, it is very important to know the modus operandi of the scammers who use this method to know how to act when they try to deceive you so as not to fall for their lies and thus avoid a good disappointment.

What is the fake mechanic scam?

The first thing the criminals do is approach the vehicle they have marked as a target and simulate a breakdown, so that the owner will be surprised when he reaches the car. But, to the (bad) luck of the driver, there is a person nearby who comes to the aid of the ‘in need’ and who He claims to be a mechanic so you can repair the problem he himself or one of his bandmates has caused in the vehicle.

This ‘fake mechanic’ says he can fix the fault on site, so that the driver does not have to take it to the shop and spend a large amount of money on repairs. To do this, he asks the victim to give you the amount in advance What do you need to go to a nearby store and buy what you need to solve the problem. Once you have the tickets, pretends to go to the establishment to acquire the products, but the reality is very different.

Take advantage of the victim’s naivety to run away with the money and not return. It is crucial to never trust those who claim to be mechanics and ask you to pay them in advance, and what you should do is go to a professional workshop so that they are the ones to repair the problem. This way, you ensure that you won’t fall for the ‘fake mechanic’ scam.





The most favorite victims of the gangs that carry out this scam are the older drivers, since they are the most vulnerable profiles and those most likely to fall for this scam that is already causing havoc again on the roads throughout Catalonia.