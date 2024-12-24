The Spanish coach Luis de la Fuente is saying goodbye with enthusiasm to this 2024 in which his team was proclaimed champion of the European Championship in Germany, and has stated that he has once again felt “that the spirit of 2010 has been recovered”the year in which Spain won the World Cup.

“I have once again felt that the spirit of 2010 has been recovered, which brought everyone out into the streets. And that is what I am most proud of, of see happy people enjoying themselves with a common goal and ideal“, he stated in statements distributed by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Although he believes there is capacity for this, De la Fuente considers that 2024 “is difficult to improve”: “We are happy that it happened the way it did, and the successes that have been achieved.of the historical milestone of winning all the games in the Euro Cup, of playing very good football, of giving a team feeling. Not only the footballers, who are the main protagonists and architects of this success, but of course always well accompanied by a fantastic coaching staff and the federation workers.”

“Together we make up a big family in Germany and we made the objectives met step by steprealizing that they could be achieved. “That is the true feeling of pride, being able to say that you have led a wonderful group of professionals and people,” he added.

The coach gave importance in the process to the Nations League that they won in 2023: “It was the germ of everything that is currently being achievedwhich put us in the international media showcase as a powerful team in a competition as difficult as the Euro Cup. Hence the importance of this milestone that was achieved and the possibility of being the first team in history to win this title consecutively.”

Regarding the future, he said: “We all look askance at the World Cup and we are waiting for that great event, the most important in football. But I think that To get to the World Cup well, you first have to complete a route. And that’s what it’s about now, to continue consolidating our idea, our project.”

“Those of us who know Spanish football know that it is in magnificent health, not only because we see that the oldest players are making their careers longer and longer but because young people reach the elite sooner every day. The Spanish footballer never fails because in my opinion they are the best players in the world and they just need the opportunity to prove it,” he concluded.