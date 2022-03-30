how can we read on support site of WhatsApp, the messaging app will no longer work on Android smartphones with operating system prior to 4.1. This means that in order to use WhatsApp it is necessary to have an Android version 4.1 Jelly Bean or higher.

Android version 4.1 was released in 2012, meaning any Android that was bought in the last 6 or 8 years should still probably support WhatsApp next year without any issues. In other words, it’s such an old version of Android that your smartphone is already part of that vintage vintage!

The situation also affects Apple equipment, although there are some differences. WhatsApp will also stop working on iPhones with versions older than iOS 10, which was released in 2016. However, the iOS 12 version is compatible with the iPhone 5S released in 2013, so most iPhones of recent years will continue. being compatible.

According to information shared by the FayerWayer portal, this news will start to take effect in practice from March 31 this year.

Broken down by brand, including some Apples, we have the following list:

LG:

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus F3Q

Apple:

iPhone 6S

iPhone SE

iPhone 6S Plus

ZTE:

ZTE Grand S Flex

ZTE V956

Sony:

Sony Xperia M

Huawei:

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend Mate

Ascending D2

Samsung:

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

