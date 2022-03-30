Lapadula drags his team to victory over Paraguay: now the trip to Qatar is played against the winner between the United Arab Emirates and Australia. The national team of Sanchez and Vidal defeated at home by Uruguay: out of the World Cup for the second consecutive time. Colombia is also eliminated. Brazil also walks in Bolivia, for Argentina, a record equal

A. Seu – M. Cannone

In the end, the Peru of Lapadula and the “Tigre” Gareca check. In the three-way South American sprint for the last place useful to snatch the world pass, the one that gives the right to the play-off, Blanquirroja plays the part of him by spreading Paraguay with the hand of the Benevento center forward and takes the final fifth place in the elimination round . Big disappointed Chile, which collapses at home with Uruguay and – just like the Azzurri – misses the qualification for the second consecutive time. Colombia also remains at home, for which Venezuela’s success in measure at home is not enough. Brazil also walks in Bolivia despite the already assured primacy and an experimental eleven, giving themselves a 4-0 round that is worth the record of points in the history of the Eliminatorias (45). Argentina also closes with a flourish, which with the draw in Ecuador (1-1) equals the record of consecutive useful results (31) of the Basile cycle between ’91 and ’93.

Peru-Paraguay 2-0 – The tensions and controversies of the eve, ignited by the Peruvian protests for the previous knockout against Uruguay, were swept away after a few minutes. Five to be precise, the ones useful to Lapadula to blow up the Estadio Nacional in Lima with a poisonous right that slipped into the goal after kissing the post. That winning paw was then followed by a constantly growing performance, which allowed Peru to legitimize the success and the consequent goal of fifth place, unthinkable until the end of October (when Blanquirroja was traveling next to last in the standings). The splendid scissoring with which Yotun doubled in the 42nd minute effectively closed the game and the “Tigre” gang was able to manage the result against a Paraguay without anything to ask even before taking the field. Now the wait is all for the play-off exactly like four years ago, when Peru ended an absence that had lasted for 36 years. To repeat the feat, Peru will have to contend with the winner of the match between the United Arab Emirates and Australia. See also Pioli: "The goal was to stay in Europe, but races like this help us to grow"

CHILE-URUGUAY 0-2 – Traumatic end race for Chile. But also “the sad end of the golden generation”, as La Tercera ruled after Roja’s 2-0 win against Uruguay. The ranking, in light of the Peruvian success, would have made even a possible success useless. However, Lasarte’s team raised the white flag without showing the slightest hint of reaction or the hunger they would have needed to avoid a sensational and painful second flop. Inconsistent in attack despite a generous Sanchez, but Lasarte’s team lacked ideas and pace as usual. Uruguay defended with order and attacked with criteria and effectiveness, even after having lost Cavani in the half hour due to injury. To condemn Chile to the fourth defeat in the last five days were two flashes in the final: at 79 ‘Suarez with a spectacular overhead kick and at 90’ Valverde with a precise right. The trial in the Chilean press is immediate, which is now clamoring for the need for an immediate generational change: the finger is obviously pointed at senators like Sanchez (yesterday however among the most positive), Vidal, Medel and Vargas.

VENEZUELA 0-1 COLOMBIA – See also Bennati: «Sanremo was my childhood dream. Pogacar very strong, but there is no favorite " Also bitter in the mouth for Colombia, which, however, has at least tried. The success on Venezuela is useless, but Ospina and company can tell us that they tried to the last even with a few absences too many. To keep Venezuela up to the last moment we thought only the amazing saves of Farinez, who surrendered only to a (repeated) penalty by James granted just before the rest thanks to the Var check. Colombia thus pays a blackout of results to starting from October onwards, when he collected four draws and three defeats, effectively squandering the chances of qualification.

BOLIVIA-BRAZIL 0-4 – Almost perfect. This is Brazil, which ends undefeated with a record score (45), surpassing Argentina’s 43 in the preliminary rounds for the 2002 Cup. The best attack, 40 goals in 17 games, and the best defense, five goals conceded, I’m still from the Seleção, who has yet to recover the game with Argentina that lasted only 5 ‘, but will not change the standings. Brazil therefore also wins with the eliminated Bolivia in the away match in La Paz. Goals of the former AC Milan player Paquetá and Richarlison in the first half; Bruno Guimarães and Richarlison again in the second half. The coach changes more than half of the line-up compared to the one that beat Chile on Thursday. There are, for example, Neymar and Vinícius Júnior, suspended for the sum of yellow cards. At 3,600 meters in La Paz, Brazil starts a little cautiously, seeming worried about the altitude. At 20 ‘, Henry Vaca wastes a good opportunity for the hosts, saved by former Roma player Alisson. But on 23 ‘Tite’s team asserted their superiority: Paquetá invaded the area magnificently assisted by Bruno Guimarães and signed the 1-0. At 44 ‘the doubling with Richarlison who bags into an empty net after Antony’s low cross. At the beginning of the second half, Alisson is still very good first on Marcelo Moreno, then on Ramiro Vaca. But Brazil dominates. At 65 ‘Paquetá returns the courtesy of the first goal: he discovers Bruno Guimarães in the area who signs the 3-0. The Juventus player Arthur, entered in the 77th minute, misses a good chance, but there is time for another goal by Richarlison with the door wide open after a shot by Rodrygo rejected by the goalkeeper Cordano in the 90th minute. See also The five reasons why Real Madrid are favorites to win the Spanish Super Cup

ECUADOR-ARGENTINA 1-1 – The victory escaped at the very last breath, but Scaloni’s Argentina still have excellent reasons to smile. Net of the numerous absences and an eleven filled with news, including the viola Martinez Quarta, Mac Allister and Alvarez, the Seleccion has once again demonstrated personality and solidity, guaranteeing itself the 31 consecutive useful result that equals a not just record: that of the longest positive series established twenty years ago by the Seleccion di Basile. In addition to the numbers, there is the great evening “pibe” Alvarez, in the first center in the national team. The jewel already bought by the City broke the deadlock in the 24th minute at the end of a choral action to rub one’s eyes, thus exploiting an important opportunity to secure a place among Scaloni’s 23 squads (or 26 in case Fifa increases the lists).

THE RANKING – Pending the recovery of the match between Brazil and Argentina, this is the ranking of the South American group with the first four directly qualified, the fifth in the play-off: Brazil 45, Argentina 39, Uruguay 28, Ecuador 26, Peru 24, Colombia 23, Chile 19, Paraguay 16, Bolivia 15, Venezuela 10.