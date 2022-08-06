WhatsApp is testing a new security feature to protect the user who has had the app hacked.

According to the website WABetaInfo, an alert being tested on some Android phones will ask the user to confirm the authenticity of an attempt to access the application through a data confirmation.

The image shows the screen where the user will need to approve or not the entry of another device into their WhatsApp account. This would be useful in cases where the application’s security code has been breached. There is still no date of operation or further details on how the tool will work.

