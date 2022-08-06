In Ukraine, the privatization of bakeries and distilleries will begin. This was announced on July 6 by Olga Batova, Acting Head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine.

“Now we consider it important to start privatization, for example, of bakeries, distilleries, those facilities that can help Ukraine solve the problem with grain, with grain storage, with the processing of this grain,” she said on the air of “1 + 1”.

According to Batova, we are talking about about 200 enterprises located in Western Ukraine. She said that the sale of state-owned enterprises will help create new jobs, attract investment and improve logistics, including grain supplies.

On August 6, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the confiscation of Russian assets totaling $765 million. At the same time, he noted that work on the seizure of property continues. At a meeting on the sanctions policy, a proposal was made to seize over 900 more objects belonging specifically to Russia.

On July 28, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine passed a law effectively allowing the privatization of large industrial enterprises. According to the former speaker of parliament, Dmitry Razumkov, the first draft of the document proposed a ban on “big privatization.” He called the adoption of the law a sale of the country.

On the eve of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine reported that the government approved a list of 420 state-owned enterprises that will be transferred to the management of the State Property Fund for further privatization and liquidation. It is noted that 354 state-owned enterprises will be liquidated or reorganized, 66 will receive new owners.