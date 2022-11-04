November 4, 2022 12:03
The instant communication application “WhatsApp” launched a community service that allows larger and more organized groups for discussions.
WhatsApp, which is used by about 2 billion people around the world, began testing this service earlier this year.
This service is designed to help organizations, clubs, schools and other private groups make their communication better and more organized, according to techcrunch.
And the CEO of Meta, which owns WhatsApp, Mark Zuckerberg, posted a video clip on his Facebook page in which he announced the launch of the service, considering it a major development in the application.
Zuckerberg added that the new service makes groups better by activating subgroups and ad targeting channels, stressing that this service is protected by the encryption system in place in the application.
This service includes the presence of moderators who control the content and have the authority to delete messages and direct them to all subscribers in subgroups, as well as audio and video calls that accommodate 32 people.
The user can move from one group to another easily and quickly.
The service also allows the ability to download larger files of up to 2 gigabytes, and conduct an opinion poll, which are features that the application has introduced earlier.
The number of members of the new communities to 1024 members.
