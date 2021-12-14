French President Emmanuel Macron, during a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, spoke in defense of Ukraine’s sovereignty and called for the implementation of the Minsk agreements within the framework of the Normandy format. It is reported by TASS with reference to the press service of the Elysee Palace.

Macron also stressed that France will support humanitarian measures, including the release of prisoners, the opening of checkpoints, and the confirmation of the ceasefire.

It is noted that the leaders of the two countries agreed to hold new talks by the end of this year.

Putin held talks with Macron on December 14. The politicians discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and agreed that it is necessary to continue the work of the Minsk Group through the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. The politicians also touched upon the migration crisis on the border of Belarus with the EU countries. In addition, they exchanged views on the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.