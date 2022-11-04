The Fast Vehicle Licensing Services Center continued to provide qualitative vehicle inspection and licensing services with a quality that matches the highest standards for the public, within the framework of the concerned authorities’ application of the best international practices in this sector, which at the same time establishes more comfort and happiness for all dealers.

The Executive Director of the Security Services Support Authority, Muhammad Abdullah Al Shamsi, stated that the center was able, with the efforts and excellence of its employees, to provide 22,750 inspection services during the first three quarters of 2022. customers and speeding up the completion of their vehicles licensing, stressing that the customer’s journey from entering the inspection lane to obtaining ownership is quick, and the vehicle inspection process does not exceed 7 minutes only.

The Executive Director of the Security Services Support Authority indicated that the center operates with three inspection lanes for light and medium vehicles and motorcycles, and is equipped with the latest devices and examination equipment necessary to ensure a thorough examination in accordance with international standards and specifications approved in the country.

He added that the center provides the service of paying traffic violations and insurance services for all types of vehicles, examining a vehicle for deportation, transferring the ownership of a vehicle with the same number, a transaction of transferring the ownership of a vehicle with another number, a vehicle renewal transaction, issuing a replacement for lost or damaged ownership, and other renewal services.