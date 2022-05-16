WhatsApp has an appearance that for many is too simpleso today I will show you how to write with colored letters in this app.

By itself, this messaging application does not allow you to modify the appearance of the text, but there are third-party programs with which you can give your texts a unique look.

Before I show you the methods to change the color of the letters, I must warn you that you could put your account at risk, since this program launched a series of guidelines where it does not look favorably on the use of complementary appsso use them at your own risk.

How to write with colored letters on WhatsApp?

The first app you can use is Fontswith it you will have the opportunity to modify the typography and the color, both of the text and the background.

Its interface is quite simple to use, since you just have to write your text where it is indicatedcustomize it until it’s just the way you like it, and then tap the button on the right side to copy it and send it to your WhatsApp.

There are several customization options. Image: Fonts Keyboard.

The second option is called BlueWords and there is no cost either, so you can download it from the Google Play Store with complete freedom.

As its name suggests, its main function is to use the color blue, but don’t worry, it also allows you to use a wider palette of colors to bring your messages to life by modifying the background or the text itself.

Being free, it has the display of several ads, so be patient.

You can make it look like this. Image: Blue Words.

The third and last option WhatsApp that we will include to show you how to write with colored letters, it is named Stylish Text and it’s also free.

As soon as you open it you will find several customization options with which you can change the style of your texts, so choose the one you like the most and write your message where it is indicated.

It is necessary to point out that some phones are not compatible with these appsso your messages will be seen with the original appearance of WhatsApp in them.

