The game adjusted its purchase cost globally on the Epic Games Store a few days ago with increases in various markets.

Did PlayStation demand a price increase for Salt and Sacrifice on PC? A few days ago several media outlets reported on this possibility, alleging a change in the cost of purchasing souls-like 2D from Ska Studios. Now, those responsible have seen fit to respond to the controversy by leaving the Japanese company out of all influence.

Let’s put the information in context. A week ago the team in charge had to adjust prices on the Epic Games Store worldwide, regardless of the standard of living in each country and territory. “Some prices at EGS were originally set much lower than Sony’s, and we are forced to match prices on all platforms“, stated Ska Studios on Discord, collects TechRaptor.

In this way, and for example, Salt and Sacrifice tripled its price in Brazil compared to the previous one shown in the trade of the parents of Fortnite. The way of presenting such a change quickly generated a culprit for the situation: PlayStation. However, Ska Studios wanted to clarify the situation by sending a letter to different portals.

“The price of Salt and Sacrifice was always intended to be the same in all stores on the day of its release. Therefore, the price of the game was adjusted in several regions before its launch on May 10. The price has not changed. changed in any store or in any region after that time, nor any platform owner [en referencia a PlayStation] has demanded such changes,” read on Eurogamer, where a sorry for all the confusion caused.

Ska Studios is now busy supporting the game after its “successful launch”. At times, the reviews of the specialized press are somewhat lower than those harvested by Salt and Sanctuary for its premiere in 2016.

