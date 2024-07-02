Since its revelation a couple of weeks ago, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom has been in the spotlight of all fans of Nintendothis is precisely due to the new type of gameplay it has, since this time the sword and shield have been removed to incorporate the duplication of objects. And although its appearance has delighted almost everyone, there are those who wonder what would have happened if the budget was higher.

Through the platform of Twitterthe artist known as Toby Fox Art (not to be confused with the creator of Undertale), a rather unique image has been shared that is the dream of many, a version of the new game that will arrive in a couple more months, but with the style of Tears of the Kingdom. That means we have the characters with their most realistic dimension and the cel shading graphics that distinguish the latest big games from the brand that have come out in Nintendo Switch.

You can see it here:

It’s Zelda’s Hyrule and we’re just living in it ✨ pic.twitter.com/pahiK5F4AN — TobyFoxArt (@TobyFoxArt) July 1, 2024

This is the description of the game:

Save the kingdom of Hyrule, this time with the help of Princess Zelda’s wisdom, in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom for Nintendo Switch. The people of Hyrule are slowly disappearing due to strange rifts that have suddenly appeared, and among the missing is a famous swordsman. Now it is up to Princess Zelda to save her kingdom. Join forces with the mysterious fairy Tri, and use the power of Tri’s Scepter to create replicas – duplicates of things you find in the environment. You can then recreate these replicas whenever you need to in order to solve puzzles and defeat enemies.