An explosion was heard in Kharkov, the publication “Obshchestvennoye” reports Telegram-channel.

At 00:33 the channel warned of an air raid alert in the Kharkiv region. The Ukrainian Air Force announced the threat of using ballistic weapons in the regions where the signals were sounded.

By data online maps of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of the Republic, an air raid alert was in effect in the Kharkiv region at the time of publication of the explosions.

Earlier, on July 2, the coordinator of the Nikolaev underground, Sergei Lebedev, reported that in Kharkov, attacks were recorded on a warehouse with ammunition, where equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) is repaired, as well as on the production of drones.

Before this, Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov reported explosions in the city. According to the Ukrainian publication Strana.ua, a column of smoke rose after the explosion, and an air raid alarm was in effect in the Kharkiv region.