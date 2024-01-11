Science questions for kids | How does a person grow?

Auni Bumann, 6

Man increase in height as our bones lengthen. Height is especially affected by the growth of the long bones of the legs, such as the femur and tibia, as well as the 24 vertebrae in the back and neck.

Bone growth takes place inside them. In children, between the wider main part of the bone and the shaft, there is growth cartilage, where new bone cells are born. The new cells push the head and shaft of the bone further apart and slowly lengthen the bones.

Although the growth of an individual bone is small, the growth of all bones together lengthens children. This can be easily seen even by measuring the child annually.

Babies grow the fastest. A newborn baby is about 50 centimeters long. During the first year, we grow by about 25 cents on average, and by 12 cents in the second.

After that, we gain about 6 centimeters of height per year until puberty. Growth ends with the puberty growth spurt, which starts around the age of 12–15, during which girls stretch an average of 25 centimeters and boys 29 centimeters. After the shock, the growth cartilage of the bones atrophies and the person no longer grows taller.

Matt Hero

specialist in pediatrics

Helsinki University Central Hospital

Ice hockey is a fast game where bumps can happen.

Why do adults wear visor helmets in hockey, even though almost everyone is missing teeth?

Luka Toivio, 9

Adult in hockey leagues, a helmet with a visor is really the minimum equipment for face protection. From the point of view of the number of injuries, it would be justified to make the use of full-face protection mandatory for adults as well.

According to research, full-face protection reduces the number of facial injuries by about a third compared to using a visor.

Injuries to the head and face comprise 40 percent, or almost half of all hockey injuries. The majority of facial injuries are wounds, but dental injuries are also typical.

However, by studying the history of ice hockey, it can be stated that the changes to the rules are slowly progressing. Similar resistance to change is quite common in other sports and areas of life.

According to some, a full face shield can increase the feeling of security too much, in which case the game can become more careless, but there is no clear evidence of this.

The new generation of players are always more concerned about their health and are therefore more ready to add protective equipment.

The winds of change are slowly blowing: I was recently overseeing an ice hockey tournament in Latvia, where some of the adult players already voluntarily wore full face protection.

Adults can decide on their own matters concerning the weather, but the decision-making power cannot be transferred to minors. It is only natural that minors' hockey carries a special responsibility, when, for example, full face protection is used.

Markku Tuominen

occupational health care specialist, sports doctor

Medisport Oy and the Medical Committee of the International Hockey Federation

Diarrhea is a nasty disease that can be debilitating.

Why does diarrhea hurt when it comes from the bum, even though it's so loose?

Emil Herra, 8

Suddenly diarrhea is caused by either a bacteria or a virus that inflames the lining of the intestine.

If you looked into the intestine during diarrhea, you could often see that the surface of the intestine is redder and more swollen than usual. If you were to examine the surface of the intestine with a microscope, you could see that the structure of the surface has changed.

In diarrhea, fluid accumulates in the intestine, the bends of the intestine expand, and the bowel's own movement increases. Therefore, the diarrhea moves forward with pressure. This can be felt as pain when the muscles of the intestinal wall contract.

Pain can also occur in the buttock when diarrhea comes with great force from the anus, especially if the surface of the intestine is red and swollen due to the disease.

You can think that there are tiny wounds on the surface of the intestine that the diarrhea washes away. That's why in diarrhea there is sometimes a little blood in the diarrhea.

The good thing is that the pain of common diarrhea only lasts for a while and is quickly relieved when the diarrhea subsides.

Cramp-like abdominal pain can be felt for a few days after the diarrhea itself has stopped. This is because the intestinal lining may take a little longer to heal than the diarrhea itself.

Kaija-Leena Kolho

Professor of Pediatrics

university of Helsinki

The cat is thought to be a tenacious survivor.

Why are cats said to have nine lives?

Mai Leinonen, 7

Feline nine lives is a myth or a myth. The saying says that a cat seems to survive many life-threatening situations, such as high falls.

The saying “the cat always lands on its feet” is also associated with falls. In the same way, it comes from the cat's amazing sense of balance and durable buttocks.

The more horrible thing is that in the old days, in the countryside, sometimes too many cats had to be destroyed. People rowed in sad sweaters to the middle of the lake and dunked battered cats in sacks into the water. Sometimes, however, the cats recovered in the water and survived this too.

Then the journey home ended with joy and relief, when the cat that had swum to safety was waiting on the stairs. A cat that survived was never abandoned again.

The ancient Egyptians worshiped the cat as a sacred animal and they considered the number nine to be an important magical number. It may very well be that the concept of the cat's nine lives has been carried over to us in the northern wigs from the Egypt of the pharaohs and the pyramids.

In a corresponding saying in Spanish, the number of lives of cats is said to be seven, and in the Middle East they speak of six. What they all have in common, however, is the experience of a cat as a miraculously tenacious survivor.

Harri Nyman

ethnologist, Ph.D

Tuusula museum

