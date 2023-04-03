What a controversy that broke out in the game on Saturday night between América and León, when the whistling Fernando Hernandez he lost his head and kneed the soccer player Lucas Romero, who angrily demanded a previous action.
In the image it is clearly seen how Hernández hits him with his knee, making a grimace with force that denotes intention.
In accordance with the Liga MX Sanctions Regulations, in its Chapter IV, Offenses Committed by the Arbitration Body, Article 30, Subsection g), the following appears.
“Incur in any type of violent conduct with the Playersmembers of the Technical Bodies, Officials, with the personnel authorized to remain on the pitch and/or with the public.1 to 15 suspension matches and a fine of 90 to 500 UMAs. In the event that the infraction is committed against match officials, the sanction may be increased. you can read.
In other words, Fernando Hernández could be sanctioned from one game to fifteen, in the most severe case, in addition to receiving a fine.
For his part, the former referee and now commentator, Felpe Ramos Rizo, detailed through his social networks that this incident could cost the Nazarene his career.
“Knee from the referee to the León player, this could cost Fernando Hernández his career, Archundia, how do you explain this, aggression from the referee.”published through a tweet,
For now, it is expected that it will be in the next few days when the sanction that the 39-year-old whistler will receive is determined.
