How did you feel about the content of this article?

In 2014, Vladlen Tatarsky fought in the separatist war against Ukrainian nationalists in the Donbass region | Photo: reproduction

An explosion killed pro-war Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky on Sunday inside a cafe in St Petersburg. Another 25 people were injured in the attack, of which 19 needed to be hospitalized.

Tatarsky, whose real name was Maxim Fomin, had more than half a million followers on Instagram. He rose to prominence when he participated, as a guest, in the Kremlin ceremony that proclaimed the annexation of four Ukrainian regions in September last year. After the event, he posted a video where he said, “This is it. We will defeat everyone, kill everyone, steal everyone, as much as it takes. It will be the way we want it.”

When he was killed, Tatarsky was attending a meeting with fans at the Street Food Bar 1 cafe, which once belonged to the head of the Wagner mercenary group fighting in Ukraine, Yevgeny Prigozhin. A woman would have delivered a figurine to the blogger. Moments later, there was an explosion.