Something that has happened with the platform Netflix it is their multiple financial problems, which has led them to raise their prices and also establish a paid level with ads. That same thing has led them to cancel multiple animated series and live action, which has scared fans of The Sandmandespite having confirmed its second season.

However, the creator of the saga Neil Gaiman It has come out to give a hopeful message to the fans, since it is still standing under the yoke of the red platform that has already given the budget to launch. To this is added the return of the cast that the public liked so much, a comic that is considered underground but is now becoming more popular.

This is what he commented on tumblr to the followers:

Netflix could shut down before more Sandman is released. A new nightmarish pestilence could shut down the world entirely. All the actors could be eaten by weasels and the show would be shut down. But if there is a Netflix and nothing unforeseen and tragic happens to bring the world or the show to a close, then there will be more Sandman.

For those who don’t know the series, this is the synopsis:

After spending years imprisoned, Morpheus (the King of Dreams) embarks on a journey through different worlds to find what was taken from him and regain his power.

For now, there is no confirmed date for the second season.

Via: tumblr

Editor’s note: With all that Netflix has canceled, it’s no surprise that fans are in the middle of a cancellation. Well, programs like Cuphead have gone overboard, since it won’t have more chapters in the future, so hopefully the company won’t give negative surprises.