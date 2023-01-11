In a recent study that was published in theEuropean Journal of Taxonomyin the rainforests of northeastern Ecuador, a small snake, the Tropidophis cacuango has been sneaking around hiding a fascinating secret.

Hidden in its anatomy are the remains of a pelvis, something snakes haven’t needed since they first lost their legs around 150 million years ago.

Vestigial organs and limbs are remnants of evolution which demonstrate how simply not needing something is not enough for an organism to evolve without having it (an example could be the “chestnuts” that grow on the legs of horses, callous excrescences).

Evolutionary pressure is needed to completely eliminate a trait, which is decided based on how that particular trait increases or decreases an animal’s suitability for its environment and as such is likely to survive and thrive.

The degree to which an animal loses certain characteristics can vary by species, and there are actually several species of snakes with this type of evolutionary aftereffect, such as pythons, which not only have a vestigial pelvis, but also have two dewclaws that once they were the legs.

What makes Tropidophis cacuango and its discovery unique?

Now, this new species of snake aka Tropidophis cacuango joins the band of snakes with a vestigial pelvis, after being scientifically named for the first time by researchers working in the Ecuadorian Amazon, and as the name “dwarf boa” would suggest, the Tropidophis cacuango is a small snake that reaches about 20 centimeters (7.8 inches) in length.

It was named Tropidophis cacuangoae in honor of indigenous rights activist Dolores Cacuango, whom the researchers describe as “an early 20th century Ecuadorian landmark of feminism and human rights”.

Cacuango was born in Ecuador at a time when indigenous Kichwa communities were severely oppressed by wealthy landowners, and in his lifetime he would organize rebellions, flee persecution and co-found the first indigenous organization in the country with the goal of achieving social justice.

“He claimed the identity and rights of indigenous Ecuadorians, leading them to defend themselves against abuse and discrimination, also called for the teaching of Quechua and founded the first bilingual schools in Ecuador and the Ecuadorian Indigenous Federation”

write the study authors.

Cacuango is remembered for its seminal influence, and now also in the form of an unusual reptile that has gone an impressive amount of time without being pinned by science to Latin nomenclature.

T. cacuangoae marks the sixth species of Tropidophiidae known to inhabit South America, and is named after two specimens found in Colonso Chalupas National Reserve and Sumak Kawsay Private Park.

As Ecuadorian researcher Mario H. Yánez-Muñoz of the National Biodiversity Institute (INABIO) told AFP, these snakes “are a relic of time, they are animals so old that finding or encountering one of them is a privilege”.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from around the world!