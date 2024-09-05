Home policy

In the morning, police shot a suspect near the Nazi Documentation Center in Munich. © Simon Sachseder/dpa

Shots are fired near the Nazi Documentation Center in downtown Munich. The police then announce that they have shot a suspicious person. What happened?

Munich – Police shot and killed a suspect in Munich city centre during a major operation near the Israeli Consulate General – the operation is still ongoing.

What we know

There was a major police operation in the Munich city center this morning near the Nazi Documentation Center and the Israeli Consulate General. According to a police spokesman, officers shot a suspect. There are currently no indications of other suspects.

The police wrote on the X platform about the incident: “Police officers saw a person who appeared to be carrying a firearm. The officers used their service weapons and the person was hit and injured.” There is currently no information about any other injuries.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said that no consular staff were injured. The consulate was holding a memorial service for the 1972 Munich Olympic bombing, which is why it was not open.

Numerous police officers are on site, and a helicopter is also in use. The police have called on people to avoid the area of ​​Briennerstrasse and Karolinenplatz. Traffic barriers have been set up there. Officers armed with submachine guns are stationed at the roadblocks.

What we don’t know

Nothing is yet known about the background to the police operation. It is unclear whether anyone else fired shots besides the police. Witnesses reported several shots in the area. A police spokeswoman was initially unable to confirm reports of shots on social networks.

There are no details yet about the suspect who was shot, such as his gender or state of health. dpa