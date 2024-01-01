One Syrian serviceman was injured as a result of an explosive device being dropped from a drone by militants in the province of Latakia, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties (CPVS) in Syria, said at a briefing on January 1.

“In the province of Latakia, as a result of an improvised explosive device being dropped from an unmanned aerial vehicle launched by terrorists from the Kalaz-Takhtani region, one Syrian soldier was wounded at a government position near the village of Sandran,” he reported.

Kulit added that over the past 24 hours in the Idlib de-escalation zone, two attacks on the positions of Syrian government troops from the terrorist groups Jabhat al-Nusra and the Islamic Party of Turkestan (both banned in the Russian Federation) were recorded: one in the province of Aleppo, the second in province of Latakia.

Earlier, on December 25, the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) in the Syrian province of Idlib carried out strikes on targets of illegal armed groups involved in shelling of the army of the Syrian Arab Republic (SAR). Two control posts and warehouses were destroyed.

On December 19, the Russian Aerospace Forces launched an air strike in the area of ​​the village of Al-Knaitra in Idlib province, where illegal armed groups were collecting unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).