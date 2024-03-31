The electric is finding its own logic of use, and precisely with commercial vehicles, which have a very specific timetable – and almost always within the city limits – which allows the management of a fleet of 100% electric vehicles following programmed cycles of routes and recharges.

Much better than the unknowns that a car “with the plug” has to face, which often does not know its daily itinerary in advance and lives with the specter of returning home with almost no battery: without a combustion engine car at that point it is not possible to go out, steps if it is a theater or a restaurant, almost dramatic if there is a health emergency in the family, also by virtue of the chronic shortage of taxis in the main Italian cities.

The manufacturers' groups are maintaining their projects on cars with battery packs (the diffusion in car fleets, however, has already triggered an abundant phenomenon of battery theft…), but in the meantime they are strengthening projects and production on new generation commercial vehicles.

Stellantis did it, with the presentation of the entire renewed range – and we wrote about it – now Renault and Volvo are announcing it, there will be a new generation of 100% electric vehicles produced in the Sandouville plant (Le Havre) on behalf of the new joint -venture Flexis SAS.

In fact, last March 22nd, Renault and Volvo obtained the necessary regulatory authorizations to officially launch this alliance, which will involve a strategic investment of up to 120 million euros in Flexis SAS through PULSE, an energy sector investment fund, and 300 million euros by 2026 in the French plant, in addition to the expansion of the industrial activity and the consequent hiring of 550 work units.

Renault and Volvo will also start the production of a new generation of electric vans in Sandouville by 2026, among other things also aiming for the goal of a zero carbon footprint by 2030 thanks also to the placement of 40 hectares of panels photovoltaic.

by MAURIZIO CALDERA