Companies | Valmet starts change negotiations: 200 jobs at risk – stock falling

Companies|A total of 200 employees are threatened with dismissal in the unit that supplies cardboard and paper machines.

Training will start change negotiations concerning the unit that supplies and develops cardboard and paper machine lines, the company says in its press release.

A total of 200 jobs are now at risk in the change negotiations.

The entire staff of the cardboard and paper mills business unit in Finland, i.e. approximately 1,300 employees, are in the scope of the change negotiations.

In the unit attempts have already been made earlier this year to cut expenses to match the market situation, but the measures were not sufficient, the release says.

Now there may be layoffs and layoffs. Some of the changes are implemented through retirements and changes in duties.

The number of layoffs and who it targets will be specified during the negotiations.

Training employs a total of approximately 6,600 people in Finland. It has more than 19,000 employees worldwide. Valmet provides services for paper and pulp mills, for which, among other things, it makes and maintains the machines used in the mills.

Valmet’s share price has been falling on the Helsinki Stock Exchange on Thursday morning. At half past twelve, the company’s share price was down 2.9 percent.