While the investigations of the crime perpetrated on the island Koh Phanga, located in southern Thailand, where Daniel Sancho, 29, confessed to having murdered the Colombian Edwin Arrieta, 44, are advancing. New details about their relationship were revealed.



In previous days, the Thai authorities revealed that, one of their hypotheses, is that these two men were to meet on the island, since they had a hotel reservation dated from July 31 to August 3.

Initially, in the statements collected by EFE, the Spaniard would have told the authorities that he committed the crime “jealousy” and fear that he would “deceive him”, however, none of the relatives of these men supports that they have had a sentimental relationship .

The Spanish newspaper EL MUNDO spoke with relatives of the victim, who They denied that it was a crime of passion: “They had seen each other at least four times in Spain,” a colleague explained to the medium.

Daniel Sancho, a Spanish citizen, and Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta. Photo: Instagram danisanchobanus and Twitter

According to this same person, who reserved his identity, the surgeon, “said that they were setting up a business with other Spanish partners and he showed me photos in which they went out together in Spain.”

In the profile of the 29-year-old man, it can be seen that he has two businesses, Boheme Catering and Boogie Burgers, both dedicated to high-end cuisine.

Before starting his trip to Thailand, Edwin Arrieta spoke with his friend: “He told me that he was going to meet this friend, who turned out to be his alleged murderer. He spoke to me again about business, but I couldn’t tell you if he took cash to Thailand.”

Regarding the version of the Thai authorities in which it is ensured that these men had a sentimental relationship, he said: “Edwin and I talked a lot about women… That it was a crime of passion really caught my attention.”

🛑✖️ The last moments of the life of the Colombian doctor, Edwin Arrieta, who was dismembered in Thailand.

🇹🇭 🎥 These videos were released by the Koh Phangan Police and would be the main evidence against Daniel Sancho, the main suspect in the crime. pic.twitter.com/Nc0nA0Zr2l — THE TIME (@THETIME) August 6, 2023

Daniel Sancho, the main suspect, also denied a relationship

In his first statements to the press, Daniel Sancho spoke to the Spanish agency Efe and acknowledged being the author of the murder. But he assured that Arrieta held him hostage and led him to do things that he would never have imagined.

“I’m guilty, but I was Edwin’s hostage. He held me hostage. It was a glass cage, but it was a cage. It made me destroy the relationship with my girlfriendhas forced me to do things that I would never have done.

Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, accused of murdering Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta Arteaga. Photo: EFE/ROYAL THAI POLICE

“He was obsessed with me. He deceived me, he made me believe that what he wanted was to do business with me, to put money in the company of which I am a partner. That we do things together, that we go to Mexico, Chile, Colombia, to open a restaurant But it was all a lie. The only thing she wanted was me, to be her boyfriend“, he pointed.

What does Edwin Arrieta’s family say?

The events occurred on an island in Thailand. Photo: Taken from social networks

The family of surgeon Edwin Arrieta Arteaga reported that they will not make statements so as not to hinder the investigation into his murder.

This was stated in a statement in which they ensured that the decision was made to “not hinder the investigation and diplomatic protocol that is carried out by the official organizations of the States immersed in these events.”

In addition to this, they asked for respect for the unexpected death of the doctor: “Edwin’s departure hurts our souls. Great human being, friend and excellent professional. Our most sincere condolences and a big hug for all his relatives, ”Carlos Ordosgoitia, mayor of Montería, the capital of Córdoba, wrote on his Twitter account.

