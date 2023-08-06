Dhe Federal Ministry of the Interior has rejected criticism of the cut in funds for the Federal Agency for Civic Education. The federal government’s draft budget offers the guarantee that “important project and program lines to strengthen well-fortified democracy (…) could also be effectively continued in 2024,” said a spokeswoman for the ministry on Saturday when asked by the AFP news agency. “The fight against right-wing extremism will remain a central task in political education.”

The draft budget of the Federal Ministry of the Interior (BMI) provides for the funding for the Federal Center to be reduced by around 20 million to 76 million euros in the coming year. However, the Bundestag decides on the budget, which is why the planning can still change. However, sponsors of non-profit political education institutions are already warning of the consequences of a cut in times when extremist forces are gaining strength.

Criticism from the Union and Left Party

Wilfried Klein, chairman of the Federal Committee on Political Education, an association of 30 associations and institutions for extracurricular youth and adult education, told the AFP news agency that the planned cut “simply doesn’t fit the time and agenda of the progressive coalition”.

Criticism of the cuts also came from the Union and the Left Party. A cut in funds of around 20 percent comes “at the wrong time”, wrote the CDU MP Norbert Röttgen on the “X” platform, the former Twitter. The member of parliament for the Left Party, Anke Domscheit-Berg, made a similar statement. The cuts are “not just money saved in the wrong place, they are dangerous,” she wrote on “X.” Democracy is unstable.

The spokeswoman for the BMI defended the federal government’s draft budget against criticism. Despite the tense budget situation, it offers the guarantee “that the BMI can continue its indispensable work successfully in all policy areas in 2024”. This also applies to the policy area of ​​society, constitution, homeland and sport, for which a total budget of 640 million euros is planned. Among other things, political education is funded from these funds.







The Federal Agency for Civic Education reports to the Federal Ministry of the Interior and is intended to promote and strengthen political and democratic awareness among the population. It has its headquarters in Bonn and branch offices in Berlin and Gera.