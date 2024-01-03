50 years ago, the United States was different. People wore matching pants, haircuts were in fashion. shaggyin layers marked with a lot of volume, Barbra Streisand's voice sounded on all the radio stations and everyone was talking about the end of the Watergate scandal. Discover what the country was like in 1974.

The average family income was about US$11,100 and a gallon of gasoline cost, on average, US$0.53 per gallon, while today, it is around US$3.36, according to the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, notes Fox News. 50 years ago the United States was going through a recession, at the same time that disco music was beginning to take over.

Film and television in 1974 in the United States



In 1974, Elizabeth Taylor was in charge of presenting the Oscar for Best Pictureat the 46th Academy Awards ceremony, to Tony Bill, Michael Phillips and Julia Phillips, producers of the film The Sting, directed by George Roy Hill and starring Robert Redford and Paul Newman. While The Exorcist It won best sound, best adapted screenplay and became a horror film whose terrifying legacy continues to this day.

In the 1970s, many sitcoms flourished on American television, as did adventure, crime, and police investigation shows. According to the Nielsen Media Research firm, the 10 most watched programs of 1974were the series All in the family, Sanford and son, Chico and the man, The Jeffersons, M*A*S*H, Rhoda, good times, The waltons, Maude and Hawaii Five-O.

The music of 1974 in the United States



According to the Billboard chart, the five most listened to songs of 1974 were: The Way We Wereby Barbra Streisand; Seasons in the sunby Terry Jacks; Love's Themeby Love Unlimited Orchestra; Come and Get Your Love, by Redbone; and, Dancing Machineby The Jackson 5.

Fashion 50 years ago



In 1974, Beverly Johnson became the first black woman on the cover of Vogue.

Not only layered and voluminous cuts were in fashion. The beauty model of the time were people like Farrah Fawcett, Lynda Carter, Bo Derek and Pam Grier. 1974 also marked a milestone for fashion magazines, as it was when Beverly Johnson became the first black woman to appear on the cover of Vogue.