Currently, in Mexico there are a large number of packages of Internet and television that users can purchase at different prices. In this way, the Federal Telecommunications Institute, also known as IFT, has taken on the task of carrying out a research focused on discovering which package is best for users in our country.

The work of the IFT has selected the companies of Izzi, Megacable and Totalplay as those that offer telephone, internet and television at a price of less than a thousand pesos. Each one has a variation of these three elements, and here we tell you which one is best for you.

We start with Izzi, which for only $850 pesos offers the Izzi 200 + izzTV HD package. Here we find an internet with a download speed of 50 mbpsunlimited national calls, with 94 television channels included, of which 61 are in standard quality and 33 HD.

For its part, Megacable offers us the Basic TV Plus + HD + Unlimited Plus + Unlimited Internet 500. Its monthly rent is $960 pesos and includes a download speed of 500 mbps, unlimited national calls and 247 channels, of which 151 are in standard quality and 96 are HD.

Finally, Totalplay has the Sonic package for $846 pesos. Here we find a download speed of 200 mbps, two thousand mobile minutes, two thousand national calls and 80 channelsof which 10 are in standard quality and 70 HD.

In this way, it is easy to see that the best option for the general public is the one offered by Megacable for $960 pesos per month. Although it is true that this is the most expensive of the three, it is the one that offers the best internet, television and calling options to the general public. However, it is important to mention that these are not the only options, since the three companies have packages of over a thousand pesos, where we see better options, although at a higher price.

These are all good options, but the idea of ​​paying a thousand pesos a month, or almost that amount, is probably something that not many are willing to do. However, the price is worth it. These are very good alternatives to Telmex, and although they have a couple of errors, they are still worth it.

Via: IFT